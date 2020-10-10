Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 men stab tea shop worker after he refused to give them cigarette

Both the accused -- Mohammad Sakib Khan (19) and Abdul Hannan (30), who stabbed the victim with a blade-cutter, have been arrested, police said. "During interrogation, the accused disclosed that on Friday, they asked for a cigarette and when Ezaz refused, they lost their temper and thrashed him and his brother-in-law while Khan stabbed Ezaz," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 16:24 IST
2 men stab tea shop worker after he refused to give them cigarette

Two men allegedly stabbed a 24-year-old tea shop worker in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area after he refused to give them a cigarette, police said on Saturday. The victim, identified as Ezaz, was taken to a hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, they said. Both the accused -- Mohammad Sakib Khan (19) and Abdul Hannan (30), who stabbed the victim with a blade-cutter, have been arrested, police said. On Friday, when police were at a check post during a routine checking of vehicles, they heard a quarrel and rushed to the spot, where they found Ezaz lying with stab injuries. They apprehended one of the accused and shifted the injured to AIIMS Trauma Centre, said a senior police officer, adding that later, they also nabbed the other accused. Ezaz told the police that he works with his brother-in-law Aamir at a tea shop. On Friday, Hannan came to their shop and took a cigarette. After some time, he along with his friend again came to the shop and asked for another cigarette but by then the victim had closed the shop, said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

When Ezaz refused to give cigarette to the accused, they started beating him and Aamir, he said. Khan took out a blade-cutter and stabbed Ezaz in his abdomen. He also inflicted injuries on the victim's forearm, he added.

A case was registered at Shaheen Bagh police station and both the accused were arrested, the DCP said. "During interrogation, the accused disclosed that on Friday, they asked for a cigarette and when Ezaz refused, they lost their temper and thrashed him and his brother-in-law while Khan stabbed Ezaz," he said.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Urvashii Dholakia opens up about COVID-19 diagnosis

Popular TV actor Urvashii Dholakia on Saturday revealed that she had contracted coronavirus a few days ago but has now recovered. In a statement, posted on her official Instagram page, the 41-year-old actor said past few days have been a ro...

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM3 MH-TRP-PROBE TRP Republic TVs CFO doesnt appear before cops, cites SC hearing Mumbai Despite summons, Republic TVs Chief Financial Officer CFO did not appear before the Mumbai police on S...

Special campaign in UP to spread awareness about crimes against children, women

A special campaign will be organised in Uttar Pradesh from October 17 to October 25 to create awareness among the public regarding crimes against children and women, according to a statement on SaturdayDirector General of Police HC Awasthy ...

DBT mode is clean, honest service to beneficiaries: Bedi

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday said the Direct Benefit Transfer DBT mode to credit funds to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of schemes here ensures clean and honest service. She referred to the criticism Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020