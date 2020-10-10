Maha: Man held for killing another with sickle in Kalyan

Maha: Man held for killing another with sickle in KalyanPTI | Thane | Updated: 10-10-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 20:37 IST
Thane, Oct 10 (PTI)A 27-year-old man was arrested onSaturday for allegedly killing a person after a quarrel inMilind Nagar in Kalyan in Thane district, police said
An official identified the accused as Kiran Baram andthe victim as Sujit Patil
"Baram killed Patil with a sickle late Friday eveningafter a spat over an old enmity," said the Khadakpada policestation official.
