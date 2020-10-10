Gold smuggling case:Customs questions Sivasankar for 11 hours

The Customs department probing the Kerala gold smuggling case on Saturday questioned M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the chief minister, for 11 hours. He was questioned by the sleuths from the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate at its office here in connection with the sensational case.

According to official sources, Sivasankar has been asked to appear before the agency again on October 13. He left the office at 10 pm after completing today's interrogation.

On Friday, customs officials had grilled him for 11 hours. The agency had questioned Sivasankar twice earlier after his alleged links with Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the gold smuggling, surfaced.

Central agencies, including National Investigation Agency, Customs and the Enforcement Directorate, are conducting separate inquiries into the seizure of gold worth nearly Rs 15 crore from a "diplomatic baggage" at Thiruvananthapuram International airport on July 5. Several people, including two former employees of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, Suresh and Sarith PS, have been arrested by the central agencies in connection with the case.