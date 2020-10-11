Left Menu
Rahul Rajput's murder: Family says woman was present at spot and even tried to save him

Rajput (18) was beaten to death allegedly over his friendship with a woman on Wednesday evening in Adarsh Nagar following which two people, including her brother, were arrested and three others apprehended, police said. On Thursday, the woman (21) left her family and moved to a shelter home on her own, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 00:20 IST
The family members of Rahul Rajput, who was beaten to death in northwest Delhi, claimed on Saturday that a woman was present at the spot and even tried to save him. Rajput (18) was beaten to death allegedly over his friendship with a woman on Wednesday evening in Adarsh Nagar following which two people, including her brother, were arrested and three others apprehended, police said.

On Thursday, the woman (21) left her family and moved to a shelter home on her own, the police said. Recalling the incident, the deceased's uncle Raju Nagar said, "When we reached the spot, we saw Rahul was being beaten up. The woman was also at the spot. We didn't know who these men were and why they were beating him up. In fact, it was the woman who identified the accused persons and also told police about them. She even tried to stop the fight and save Rahul."  Rajput's mother Renuka said her son was good in studies and wanted to become an IAS officer.

"During the lockdown, he said he wanted to teach kids. So he started teaching students privately at home. I was not even at home when the incident took place. My son knew the woman and they used to speak to each other. But I never knew that something like this would happen with my son," she said. A second-year student in Delhi University's School of Open Learning, Rahul was also passionate about paintings, the family said. "Rahul was talented and quite passionate about painting. He was so good at it that he could make a portrait in 10 minutes," Nagar said.

He said soon after the incident, they took Rajput to a nearby clinic where he was treated. But around 10.30 pm, he complained of severe stomach ache and breathing issues but there were no visible injury marks on his body. Soon, he was taken to BJRM hospital for further treatment but around 11.30 pm the doctors declared him brought dead, Nagar added. According to police, the victim was friends with a woman who was from Jahangirpuri but her family was against the friendship.

On Wednesday evening, the victim was called to Nanda Road by some persons on some pretext and when he reached the spot, he was attacked allegedly by a group of four-five people, including the woman's brothers, a senior police officer said. He sustained severe injuries in the assault and was rushed to a hospital, where he died during the course of treatment, the officer added.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and doctors opined that rupturing of the spleen led to his death, police said. The woman's brother and a relative have been arrested and three juveniles apprehended in connection with the incident, they said.

A case was registered under section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code based on a statement of an uncle of the deceased, police said..

