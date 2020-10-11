Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE official says Turkish base in Qatar destabilises region

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 10:45 IST
UAE official says Turkish base in Qatar destabilises region

Turkey's army in Qatar is an element of instability in the Gulf region, a senior official of the United Arab Emirates has said, adding that it contributed to negative polarisation.

The UAE and its Arab allies have imposed a boycott on Qatar since mid-2017 and had demanded that Doha close a Turkish military base, among their conditions for ending the rift. Abu Dhabi and Ankara also back opposing sides in Libya's conflict. "The Turkish military presence in the Arab Gulf is an emergency," Anwar Gargash, the UAE's state minister for foreign affairs, said on Twitter on Saturday.

"It reinforces polarisation, and it does not take into account the sovereignty of states and the interests of the Gulf countries and its people." The United States, seeking a united Gulf front against Iran, has tried to resolve the row in which Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and non-Gulf Egypt severed political, trade and travel links with Qatar over accusations that it backs militants and is cosying up to regional foe Iran.

Doha, which hosts the region's largest U.S. military base, denies the accusations and says the boycott aims to impinge on its sovereignty. On Friday, the State Department's top diplomat for the Middle East, David Schenker, said there may be some progress in resolving the rift within weeks, citing signs of "flexibility in negotiations", ahead of U.S. elections.

Diplomats and Gulf sources have confirmed talks between Riyadh and Doha after negotiations that broke down early this year, but there have been no signs yet of a breakthrough. In a recent documentary on Al Jazeera television, Qatar's state minister for defence accused boycotting nations of having planned to invade Qatar, a charge they have denied in the past.

Riyadh's former intelligence chief, in televised remarks this month, described Qatar as a "tick on a camel".

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Cello Group re-enters stationery business after 5 yrs

After selling its stationery business to Frances BIC five years ago, the Cello Group is re-entering the category and plans to launch products in the domestic market. In December 2015, stationery major BIC Group acquired Cello Pens, the larg...

Commercial mining: Auction of coal blocks may generate Rs 20,000 cr revenue per year

The auction of coal blocks for commercial mining may lead to total revenue generation of around Rs 20,000 crore per year, a coal ministry official said. The process for auction of 38 coal blocks for commercial mining is underway.The total r...

I was putting too much pressure on myself, MI game opened my mindset: Kohli

Back-in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said he was putting too much pressure on himself in the early IPL matches but the Super Over game against Mumbai Indians opened his mindset and helped him turn it around for the b...

Schools not to reopen in Maharashtra before Diwali: Minister

As the coronavirus cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said schools will not reopen in the state before Diwali. Maharashtra has till now reported 15,17,434 COVID-19 cases and 40,040 deat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020