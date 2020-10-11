Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visit of fact-finding team of Left, LJD MPs to Hathras cancelled by UP police, claim CPI(M) sources

The visit of a fact-finding team of Left and LJD MPs on Sunday to Hathras, following the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman, was cancelled after the Uttar Pradesh Police informed it that her family is being shifted to Lucknow for a court appearance, sources in the CPI(M) said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 11:37 IST
Visit of fact-finding team of Left, LJD MPs to Hathras cancelled by UP police, claim CPI(M) sources

The visit of a fact-finding team of Left and LJD MPs on Sunday to Hathras, following the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman, was cancelled after the Uttar Pradesh Police informed it that her family is being shifted to Lucknow for a court appearance, sources in the CPI(M) said. The family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died at a Delhi hospital after allegedly being raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district will appear before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday. Barely half an hour before the team was to depart from New Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh Police informed that its visit had been cancelled as the woman's family is being shifted to Lucknow for a court appearance on Monday, the sources said.

The team, which comprises Elamaram Kareem and Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya of the CPI(M), Binoy Vishwam of the CPI and M V Shreyams Kumar of the LJD, was to visit the Hathras rape victim's house and meet her family members, neighbours and others, they said.  The team of MPs also wanted to hold a meeting with the district magistrate and the district police chief to enquire about the safety of the woman's parents and relatives as there were incidents of "constant attacks" on the them, the sources said. The fact-finding team had decided to submit its report to the president, the chief justice of India and the prime minister after the visit.  Shocked by the incident and her forcible cremation subsequently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on October 1 had summoned top government officials to court.

A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh had ordered the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, state police chief and an additional director general of police to appear before it on October 12 to explain the incident. Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, which has triggered widespread outrage, the bench also ordered the Hathras district magistrate and superintendent of police to appear to apprise the court of various aspects of the case, including the ongoing probe into it.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Women's T20 Challenge: Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet to lead Supernovas, Velocity

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Sunday announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Mithali Raj as skippers of Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity respectively. The three teams will compete in the upcoming Womens T2...

Five of 12 PSU bank stocks trade near face value

Five out of 12 public sector banks are trading near the face value of their equity shares on bourses regardless of a rally in stock benchmark indices, according to an analysis. Shares of state-run Indian Overseas Bank are even trad...

B-town celebs pour in wishes for Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

As legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan ringed in his 78th birthday on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia are among the first ones to send in warm birthday wishes to him on social media. Amitabh Bachchans co-star Ayus...

S.Korea eases social distancing curbs amid COVID-19 downtrend

South Korea said on Sunday it will begin social distancing rules on Monday, allowing the reopening of nightly entertainment facilities and sports fixtures, as new coronavirus cases have been edging lower in recent weeks.Daily infections of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020