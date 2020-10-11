Left Menu
Development News Edition

SKorea worries about missile shown in NKorea military parade

While some experts say they could be mock-ups of missiles under development, their disclosures suggest North Korea has been continuously pushing to boost its weapons capability amid a stalemate in nuclear diplomacy with the United States. South Korea's Defense Ministry said Sunday it was expressing concerns about the fact that "North Korea unveiled weapons including what was suspected to be a new long-range ballistic missile." A ministry statement demanded North Korea abide by 2018 inter-Korean deals aimed at lowering animosities.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 11-10-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 15:57 IST
SKorea worries about missile shown in NKorea military parade

South Korea on Sunday urged North Korea to commit to its past disarmament pledges while expressing concerns over the North's unveiling of a suspected new long-range missile during a military parade. During celebrations marking the 75th birthday of its ruling party in Pyongyang on Saturday, North Korea paraded a variety of weapons systems, including two missiles that were disclosed for the first time to a foreign audience. One is what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile that is larger than any of the North's known ICBMs, and the other would likely be an upgraded version of a missile that can be fired from submarines. While some experts say they could be mock-ups of missiles under development, their disclosures suggest North Korea has been continuously pushing to boost its weapons capability amid a stalemate in nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

South Korea's Defense Ministry said Sunday it was expressing concerns about the fact that "North Korea unveiled weapons including what was suspected to be a new long-range ballistic missile." A ministry statement demanded North Korea abide by 2018 inter-Korean deals aimed at lowering animosities. South Korea's Foreign Ministry issued a separate statement urging North Korea to return to talks to produce progress in its past commitment to achieving denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula. After an emergency National Security Council meeting, council members in South Korea said they'll continue to analyze the strategic significance of the North Korean weapons systems disclosed Saturday and review South Korea's defense capabilities. Ties between the Koreas remain strained amid the deadlocked nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington. During a speech at the military parade, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned he would fully mobilize his nuclear force if threatened but avoided direct criticism of Washington.

The fact that Kim maintains his self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests indicates he still wants to keep chances for diplomacy with the US alive. But some experts say he'll eventually carry out a major weapons test after the US presidential election in November to boost his leverage in potential new negotiations with the US, whoever wins the election.(AP) RUP RUP RUP

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish to hit campaign trail in Bihar with virtual rallies on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister and JDU president Nitish Kumar will hit the campaign trail from Monday, when he will address people of several assembly segments, spread across half a dozen districts that go to polls in the first phase of elections, a ...

Scoreboard of IPL match between SRH and RR

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals here on SundaySunrisers Hyderabad Innings David Warner b Archer 48 Jonny Bairstow c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 16 Manish Pandey c Tewatia b Unadkat 54...

Lebanon orders lockdown for 169 towns, villages

Lebanons Interior Ministry has ordered a lockdown in 169 villages and towns as well as ordering all nightclubs and pubs to close around the country amid a sharp increase of coronavirus cases. The Ministry said Sunday that the lockdown will ...

Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify, cross AP coast

A depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further and cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday and heavy rains have been forecast in isolated places over coastal parts of the state, Telangana and North interior Karnatak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020