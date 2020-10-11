Maha: 16-year-old boy detained for killing friend

A 16-year-old boy has been detained from Ambarnath in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly stabbing his friend to death following an argument, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Friday night and the boy was detained on Saturday, they said.

The victim was identified as Aman Shaikh (18), senior inspector Manjit Bagga said. "Following a heated argument with Shaikh over some issue, the accused stabbed him with a knife and fled from the scene. Their other friends rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead," he said.

The accused was detaind hours later and a case was registered against him under IPC section 302 (murder) at Ambernath police station. A local court sent him to a remand home, the official said..