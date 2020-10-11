Left Menu
World News Roundup: Israel will oppose any U.S. F-35 sale; Gas explosion hits market, kills at least five in southwest Iran and more

Iraqi militias agree 'conditional ceasefire' to halt U.S. attacks: spokesman An array of Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups have agreed to suspend rocket attacks on U.S. forces on condition that Iraq's government presents a timetable for a withdrawal of American troops, one of the groups said on Sunday.

World News Roundup: Israel will oppose any U.S. F-35 sale; Gas explosion hits market, kills at least five in southwest Iran and more
Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Turning local, British PM Johnson to unveil new coronavirus rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new measures to tackle a growing coronavirus crisis on Monday, moving to work more closely with local leaders from England's worst affected areas. With Johnson reluctant to repeat a national lockdown that would further hurt a struggling economy, the government is trying to contain a surge in cases, as well as growing anger, in parts of northern and central England.

20 killed on temple trip in Thailand as bus, train collide

A bus heading to a Buddhist temple collided with a train in central Thailand on Sunday, killing at least 20 people dead and injuring 30, authorities said. The accident took place at 8:05 a.m. (0105 GMT) near the Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station 63 km (40 miles) east of Bangkok, said Maitree Tritilanon, governor of Chachoengsao province, where the crash occurred.

Veteran Tajik president on course for fifth term

Tajikistan's Russian-allied President Imomali Rakhmon looks sure to secure a fifth term in office in Sunday's election as his four competitors' campaigns admit they do not expect many votes. However, the presidential poll may attract more attention this time after recent elections in two other ex-Soviet republics - Belarus and Kyrgyzstan - sparked protests, adding to a belt of instability around Russia.

Israeli finance ministry director general to step down in coming weeks

The director-general of Israel's finance ministry plans to step down in the coming weeks, the ministry said on Sunday, the latest in a series of senior economic officials to resign in recent months.

Some 50 protesters detained after clashes with Belarusian police in Minsk: Interfax

Some 50 protesters were detained in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday after clashes with police, the Interfax news agency reported, citing witnesses. Belarus, a former Soviet republic with a population of 9.5 million, has been rocked by mass protests and strikes since an Aug. 9 presidential election that the opposition said was rigged by veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko. He denies the charge.

Gas explosion hits market, kills at least five in southwest Iran

A suspected gas explosion flattened a building and shops in a marketplace in southwest Iran on Sunday, killing at least five people, a fire official said, in the latest in a series of fires and blasts, some of which have hit sensitive sites. State television showed rescue teams looking for survivors in the rubble of the two-storey residential building located near a historic marketplace in the old district of the city of Ahvaz, capital of oil-rich Khuzestan province.

Iraqi militias agree 'conditional ceasefire' to halt U.S. attacks: spokesman

An array of Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups have agreed to suspend rocket attacks on U.S. forces on condition that Iraq's government presents a timetable for a withdrawal of American troops, one of the groups said on Sunday. "The factions have presented a conditional ceasefire," said Mohammed Mohi, spokesman for the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah group.

Nagorno-Karabakh truce under severe strain as both sides allege violations

A Russian-brokered humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh was under severe strain on Sunday, a day after it was agreed, with Azerbaijan and Armenia accusing each other of serious violations and crimes against civilians. The ceasefire, clinched after marathon talks in Moscow advocated by President Vladimir Putin, was meant to halt fighting to allow ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and Azeri forces to swap prisoners and war dead.

Analysis: North Korea's Kim speaks softly, shows off new military might

North Korea's unprecedented nighttime military parade on Saturday showcased an unusually broad array of new weapons, from a show-stopping "monster" ballistic missile to previously unseen battle tanks. The hardware, likely still in varying stages of development, offered leader Kim Jong Un a chance to show the world his cutting-edge military power while adding practical capabilities to the North Korea's already formidable nuclear and conventional forces, experts said.

Israel will oppose any U.S. F-35 sale to Qatar, Israeli minister says

Israel will oppose any U.S. sale of F-35 warplanes to Qatar, Israel's intelligence minister said on Sunday, citing a need to maintain Israeli military superiority in the region. Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen made the comments on Israeli Army Radio when asked about a Reuters report that Qatar had submitted a formal request to Washington to buy stealthy F-35 fighter jets.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

