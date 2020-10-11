Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blatant misuse of police power, action to be taken: WB guv on turban controversy

The Delhi Gurudwara committee, in its representation on Sunday, urged the governor to take note of the incident and initiate steps for "appropriate penal and department action against the police and government employees guilty of committing the excesses and outraging religious sentiments". Controversy erupted after visuals of the police beating up a Sikh man during BJP's protest on Thursday went viral on social media, with a section of Netizens claiming that the police had pulled his turban during the scuffle.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-10-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 19:54 IST
Blatant misuse of police power, action to be taken: WB guv on turban controversy

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said the recent incident involving a Sikh man, whose turban was allegedly pulled by the police, was a matter of "disgrace", and assured members of the community that necessary action would be taken in this regard. Dhankhar, who had been at odds with the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation since assuming charge in the state, told the delegation he was "deeply hurt" by the episode.

"Delegation led by president Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee @mssirsa Manindar Singh Sirsa submitted a representation regarding disgracing @MamataOfficial a Sikhs Dastar (headgear) that is grave insult to entire Sikh Community and demanded justice for Balwinder Singh (sic)," the governor said on Twitter. He also attached a link to a video of the delegation's visit to Raj Bhavan during the day.

Sirsa, in his letter to Dhankhar, maintained that "excessive use of force by West Bengal police personnel was against the secular nature of the Constitution". Claiming that it was nothing but a "blatant abuse of police power," Dhankhar said, "As Governor I assured the delegation that all steps would be taken for such outrage @MamataOfficial.

"In no civilised society such blatant abuse of police power @WBPolice in disregard of Supreme Court directives in the case of DK Basu can be countenanced or condoned," he tweeted, citing an apex court order. State education minister and senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, however, alleged that Dhankhar was "maligning" the post of governor with his remarks, and shirking responsibilities as the constitutional head of the state.

"The governor and the BJP have entered into a conspiracy to defame the state, which has always been known for its communal amity. The Sikh community in the state condemns such conspiracy," he said. The Delhi Gurudwara committee, in its representation on Sunday, urged the governor to take note of the incident and initiate steps for "appropriate penal and department action against the police and government employees guilty of committing the excesses and outraging religious sentiments".

Controversy erupted after visuals of the police beating up a Sikh man during BJP's protest on Thursday went viral on social media, with a section of Netizens claiming that the police had pulled his turban during the scuffle. The saffron brigade claimed the incident has hurt religious sentiments.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Balwinder Singh, is a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab. The BJP said that he was a former soldier of the Indian Army, and currently employed as a private security officer of a party leader.

The police, however, argued that the person was carrying a firearm and his headgear "had fallen off automatically in the scuffle". The state home department, in its tweet, said that the incident was being "twisted out of context by a political party to serve its partisan interest.

Members of the Sikh community took out a protest in the city on Friday condemning the incident. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also expressed shock over the "humiliating treatment" meted out to a Sikh and urged his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to take strict action "against the concerned cop for hurting the Sikh religious sentiments".

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Launch of SVAMITVA scheme by PM Modi will be a milestone in Gramin Swaraj: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas SVAMITVA scheme. In a series of tweets, Amit Shah said,...

Gangwar calls for balance between workers and employers at BRICS summit

Union minister Santosh Gangwar has called for suitable global action especially by BRICS towards effecting a balance between labour and employer which will generate growth and create more jobs and greater labour welfare, the Labour Ministry...

With no power, Louisiana residents return home to assess Hurricane Delta damage

Louisianans continued storm cleanup on Sunday after Hurricane Delta rolled through the region on Friday, as more returned to survey damage to their homes, having waited out the storm elsewhere.Delta made landfall near the town of Creole in ...

Pradhan on two-day Kuwait visit, to offer condolences on demise of former emir

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait on Sunday to offer condolences to the Kuwaiti leadership on the passing away of former emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020