SIT formed to probe Jodhpur teen's suspicious death

The Government Railway Police (GRP) had registered a case of suicide on the basis of a note found with the teenager, who was found dead on the railway track in Lohawat subdivision, over 110 km north of Jodhpur city, on September 21. But her mother had given a complaint to the GRP, alleging that the girl was raped and murdered.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 11-10-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 20:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fresh investigation has been ordered into the suspicious death of a 16-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district last month, police said on Sunday. The Government Railway Police (GRP) had registered a case of suicide on the basis of a note found with the teenager, who was found dead on the railway track in Lohawat subdivision, over 110 km north of Jodhpur city, on September 21.

But her mother had given a complaint to the GRP, alleging that the girl was raped and murdered. The family had demanded an investigation and also accused the police of hushing up the case. They had also refused to accept the body for cremation, but later relented. A fresh inquiry has been ordered by Director General (Crime) M L Lathar and a special investigative team constituted, a police official said.

Factors like the medical report, forensic report of the 'suicide note', timing of any train passing from the track and call details of the deceased's mobile phone will be analysed, police said. The official added that a fair investigation would be carried out considering all the aspects of the case and allegations.

The GRP had found a purported suicide note in the girl's pocket where she blamed her mother, sisters and a neighbour for taking such a step. However, the mother alleged that a person named Mahipal Bishnoi and others raped and killed her daughter, and dropped the body on the railway track with a note to give it a shape of suicide.

"There were marks of bite, nails and scratch injuries on her body," she said. "If call details of her mobile phone are checked, the truth will come out." According to the complaint, Bishnoi had called the girl and asked her to come out to see him. He threatened that if she did not come, he would kill her and her family members. The teenager finally left out of fear and she was found dead the next day, her mother had said in the complaint.

Murlidhar Vaishnav, a retired judge who took up the case with higher authorities to support to the family, claimed that the girl's both legs were broken and her body was recovered even before any train passed from the track. "This is a clear indication that she had been killed elsewhere and brought on the railway track later," he alleged.

