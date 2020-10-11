Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 3,09,339 with 2,780 new cases

Delhi reported 2,780 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the total positive cases to 3,09,339, said Delhi Government on Sunday. The total number of cases include 21,701 are active patients, 5,769 deaths, and 2,81,869 patients discharged so far, according to the Delhi Government.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 74,383 new cases and 918 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 70-lakh mark on Sunday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). According to the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count in the country is at 70,53,807, including 8,67,496 active cases. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi government allows opening of all weekly markets