HC declines to entertain plea to install fibre internet lines in all court complexes

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking the installation of fiber lines of all telecom operators in every court complex in the city to ensure faster internet for the effective hearing of cases via video conferencing during the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said that while the issue raised was a good one, no relief can be granted right away as huge expenditure is involved and the government has its own priorities.

"This is not the right time for it (laying fiber cables in district courts). We will do it in time, slowly," the bench said. The court however allowed the petitioner, a lawyer, to make a representation before the authorities who, on receiving it, were directed to decide it in accordance with the law, rules, regulations, and government policy applicable to the facts of the case and by also keeping in mind its financial priorities.

With the direction, the bench disposed of the plea. The petition, seeking laying of fiber cables for faster internet connectivity, had been filed by advocate Satnarain Sharma who has claimed that "due to lack of infrastructure and poor connectivity of the internet, hardship is being faced by the judges and lawyers in most of the court complexes" in the national capital.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Sharma told the bench that fiber cable boxes were being set up in the high court by MTNL at no extra cost and the same can be done in the district courts by the state-run telecom company. Central government standing counsel Anil Soni, appearing for the Department of Telecommunication, told the court that the cost aspect has to be verified.

Thereafter, the court asked Sharma to move a representation before the appropriate authorities. Sharma in his plea had said, "To avoid hardships being faced by the lawyers who are working from their chambers in respective courts and to make the virtual courts more effective and efficient, installation of fiber internet of all cellular operators in all court complexes has become an indispensable necessity."