Not possible for anyone to make Rahul understand India-China issue: BJP MP

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast has rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the government's handling of the India-China issue, saying it was not possible for anyone to make him understand such matters. The BJP MP on Sunday asked Gandhi to study the matter in detail. "It is not possible for any school or social worker to make him understand such matters," he said..

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 12-10-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 13:35 IST
BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast has rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the government's handling of the India-China issue, saying it was not possible for anyone to make him understand such matters. Targeting the government over the nearly five-month-long military standoff in eastern Ladakh, Gandhi had said last week that during the UPA's rule, "China would not dare to take a step inside our territory".

He said had UPA been in power, "we would have evicted and thrown out China and it would not have taken 15 minutes to do so". The BJP MP on Sunday asked Gandhi to study the matter in detail.

"It is not possible for any school or social worker to make him understand such matters," he said.

