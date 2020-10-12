SC adjourns hearing on plea seeking court-monitored CBI probe into death of Disha Salian

Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 14:50 IST
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a plea seeking a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde adjourned the matter as the counsel of the petitioner Vineet Dhanda could not be present for the video conferencing hearing.

Last week, the bench had adjourned the matter for today after the counsel of the petitioner did not appear and suggested that Dhanda to consider approaching the Bombay High Court with his plea. The public interest litigation (PIL) has sought a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Salian along with Sushant Singh Rajput saying both are inter-linked.

The PIL also sought directions to the Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed Investigation Report in the suspicious deaths of Salian and Rajput as claiming that prima facia both the cases are interlinked and connected. The petitioner further stated that as per reports Salian's case file is missing or has been deleted. "After perusal of the same if this Court finds it unsatisfactorily then the matter may be referred to Central Bureau of Investigation for further investigation," the plea said.

Salian died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai. A few days later on June 14, Rajput was found dead in his apartment. (ANI)

