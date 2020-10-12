Left Menu
Alert villagers thwart youth's bid to rape minor in UP's Badaun, accused arrested

Later, the father of the minor informed the police and a report was lodged while the girl was sent for a medical examination. Badaun SSP Sankalp Sharma said the accused was arrested late on Sunday night with further interrogation underway..

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 14:57 IST
Vigilant villagers foiled an alleged rape attempt on a four-year-old Dalit girl by a youth in a village in Alapur police station area here, police said on Monday. The girl, who was playing outside her home, followed the 18-year-old to his home when he took her one-year-old sibling along with him on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Seeing the girl alone, the youth pounced on her and had apparently started disrobing her when neighbours rushed to the spot on suspicion and raised an alarm after which he escaped from the spot, they added. Later, the father of the minor informed the police and a report was lodged while the girl was sent for a medical examination.

