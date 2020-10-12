Three from Nepal held for dacoities in Hyderabad

Three people from Nepal including a woman, part of a nine-member gang which was allegedly involved in two dacoity cases here, have been arrested, police said on Monday. The Telangana Police in coordination with Uttar Pradesh Police, Uttarakhand Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested the trio including gang leader Netra Bahadur Shahi from the India-Nepal border and from here, they said.

Police recovered Rs 5.2 lakh and gold ornaments weighing about 300 grams, collectively worth Rs 20 lakh from their possession, Cyberabad Commissioner of PoliceVCSajjanar said. A driver and a woman cook, who are among the other accused, involved in the two dacoity cases reported in the first week of October, are absconding, police said According to police, the gang leader identifies people, who are from nearby villages in Nepal and working in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai as housemaids and servants and lures them into committing crimes.

As part of the plan, the gang leader gives them (housemaids) sleeping pills to be mixed in their owners food and beverages and once they fall unconscious, the maids call his team members over mobile. The other team members enter the premises and commit theft of valuables like gold, cash and they flee to Nepal through different routes, police added.