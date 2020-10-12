Turkey tells Russia that Armenia must leave Azeri lands -ministry

Turkey tells Russia that Armenia must leave Azeri lands -ministryReuters | Ankara | Updated: 12-10-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 18:32 IST
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in a phone call Monday that Armenian forces must immediately be removed from Azeri lands they occupy and halt attacks on civilians, Turkey's ministry said. Azerbaijan would not wait another 30 years for a solution to the conflict and Turkey supported the Azeri offensive to "retake its occupied lands," the defence ministry said in a statement after the call.
On Monday, Azeri and Armenian forces accused each other of launching new attacks in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, days after agreeing a Russian-borkered a humanitarian ceasefire intended to stop the heaviest fighting over the enclave for more than 25 years.
