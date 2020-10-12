Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protest over pregnant woman's death in Rajasthan called off

To negotiate with the administration over compensation and other demands, the protesters set up an 11-member committee, which includes Churu MLA Rajendra Rathore, former BJP MP Ram Singh Kaswan and BSP leader Manoj Nyangli. District Collector Pradeep Gawande told PTI that the talks with the 11-member delegation were positive.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:56 IST
Protest over pregnant woman's death in Rajasthan called off
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The protest over the death of a pregnant woman in Rajasthan's Churu district last week was called off on Monday after successful talks between a delegation of agitators and the administration over various demands, an official said. The breakthrough came a day after a violent protest over the death, with a mob pelting stones and vandalising vehicles. Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. Five security personnel were injured in the stone pelting, an official had said.

The woman was brought to the Rampura primary health centre in Rajgarh subdivision last Saturday for delivery and she was referred to the district hospital, where she died. To negotiate with the administration over compensation and other demands, the protesters set up an 11-member committee, which includes Churu MLA Rajendra Rathore, former BJP MP Ram Singh Kaswan and BSP leader Manoj Nyangli.

District Collector Pradeep Gawande told PTI that the talks with the 11-member delegation were positive. According to the various demands of the protesters, the staff of the primary health centre had been changed and ambulance service arranged. An inquiry committee from Jaipur will investigate and recommend action as per rules.

Gawande said a proposal would be sent to a committee for compensation to the victim's family. A proposal for compensation of Rs 2 lakh will also be sent to the chief ministers' relief fund. He said the talks were successful and the body of the pregnant woman had been taken by the family for funeral. The protest was called off then.

BJP leader Rathore said positive talks were held and all the demands had been accepted.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What is England's new COVID-19 lockdown system?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new system of lockdown rules on Monday, classifying the risk level in regions to help tackle rising infection rates in parts of England and simplify existing regulations. WHY IS THE GOVERNMEN...

YSRCP has betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh: CPM leader Baburao on capital trifurcation

CPM leader Ch Baburao on Monday slammed the YSRCP government for the decision to trifurcate the state capital, saying that the YSRCP had betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh in the name of three capitals.The YSRCP has colluded with BJP at ...

Federal judge upholds Minnesota's extended ballot counting

A federal judge has upheld a Minnesota state court agreement that allows counting of absentee ballots received up to seven days after Election Day. Republicans had asked US District Judge Nancy Brasel to block the seven-day extension that D...

ANALYSIS-'I have failed': Kim Jong Un shows tearful side in confronting N.Korea's hardships

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared to shed tears at the weekend as he thanked citizens for their sacrifices, in the most striking demonstration yet of how he is relying on his man of the people persona to tackle his countrys deepening...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020