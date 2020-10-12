Ravi Shankar Prasad to host SCO meeting of law and justice ministers

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will host the seventh meeting of Ministers of Justice of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) this week, the Law Ministry said on Monday. The virtual meeting on October 16 will be attended by Law and Justice ministers of China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyz Republic.

"In the seventh meeting of the Ministers of Justice of the SCO, member-states shall further deliberate on areas of cooperation, creating favourable conditions for resolving disputes and implementation of the Action Plan of the Working Groups of Experts on Forensic Activities and Legal Services," the ministry said in a statement. A joint statement will also be signed.

Secretary of the Department of Legal Affairs (Law Secretary) Anoop Kumar Mendiratta will host the second meeting of the Experts Working Group on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said. "The Experts Working Group will discuss and share their experiences, best practices and the novel steps taken by them for creating conducive environment for promoting resolution of disputes and other related activities of the Ministries of (Law and) Justice including legal services and forensic activities," said the statement.