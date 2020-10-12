Left Menu
Chhattisgarh CM writes to Chief Justice Menon to set up fast track courts for trial of sexual offences

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court PR Ramchandra Menon, requesting him to notify the fast track courts in all the districts for speedy hearing and disposal of cases related to sexual offences.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 12-10-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 22:31 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court PR Ramchandra Menon, requesting him to notify the fast track courts in all the districts for speedy hearing and disposal of cases related to sexual offences. He has further provided all the necessary support from the state government's side.

"Sexual offences against women and children are a matter of grave concern in the country and need immediate attention. Despite the fact that adequate laws have been made on the above subject, still, these kind of heinous crimes are not decreasing in number. Additionally, getting delayed justice is also a matter of concern," Chief Minister mentioned in the letter. In cases concerning sexual offences against women and children, there's an urgent need for prompt consideration for the victims of sexual offences to get speedy justice, and the accused to be punished with extreme punishment in the state court and it is our responsibility to ensure that, added Baghel.

He mentioned in his letter that the required number of fast track court, for hearing and disposal of cases related to sexual offences, be notified in all the districts of the state, in which the time period and time limit of hearing of such cases (which is prescribed to be done) in day to day. The state government has affirmed to provide all the necessary cooperation concerning this matter. (ANI)

