Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress's Rajni Patil submits memorandum to LG highlighting problems of Jammu and Kashmir

Congress in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil along with Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President GA Mir met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Monday evening and submitted a memorandum.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-10-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 22:44 IST
Congress's Rajni Patil submits memorandum to LG highlighting problems of Jammu and Kashmir
Congress leader Rajni Patil with JKPCC President G A Mir met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil along with Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President GA Mir met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Monday evening and submitted a memorandum. In an official statement of JKPCC, the memorandum submitted highlighted the current problems of various sections of the people in the newly created Union Territory (UT), including youth and students, especially the need for restoration of 4G services, prevailing COVID-19 situation, seeking adequate measures to upgrade the facilities.

"Congress leaders brought to Lieutenant Governor's notice the hardships faced by the people on account of ongoing agitation of the daily wagers and need-based workers seeking their due rights of regularisation and regular wages, the unprecedented hike in prices of building materials like sand, gravel, the issues of various kinds of taxations including the recent property tax in the already economic distressed situation, and sought economic packages to various suffering sections during the past one year coupled with COVID-19 situation like tourism, trade, transport," it said. The statement further said the senior Congress leaders also took up the issues of agitating Kashmir migrants and the genuine issues raised by them for his consideration besides of the minority in Kashmir seeking certain genuine rights.

"The issue of adequate security measures in the wake of killings of political workers and representatives of the PRIs in recent past, were also discussed and they urged the government to direct a fair system of providing security and political atmosphere for raising the genuine issues of people by the mainstream opposition," it stated. The Congress said that various provisions of the 73rd and 74th amendments already incorporated in the state Panchayat Raj laws, but await implementation like finance commission and the anti-corruption mechanism of the ombudsman, to further empower and streamline the PRIs.

The memorandum submitted by the party also sought attention towards issues of SC /ST and OBCs, the Refugees and displaced people of 1947, 1965 and 1971 besides border people and the grievances of linguistic groups for the inclusion of Punjabi, Gojri and Pahari languages in the official list. "The memorandum conveyed the resentment amongst the people over the disbanding and downgrading of historical Jammu and Kashmir state and sought immediate restoration of the same along with adequate constitutional safeguards for the protection of jobs and land rights," the party added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai goes power-less; trains stuck on tracks, WFH staff hit

A rare citywide power outage paralysed Mumbai on Monday, halting suburban train services, trapping people in lifts and disrupting work from home adopted by millions during the ongoing pandemic. Power supply was restored in a bulk of localit...

IPL 13: Dinesh Karthik praises 'world-class player' AB de Villiers as RCB defeats KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik praised Royal Challengers Bangalores RCB AB de Villiers after the latters stunning innings guided his team to a comfortable win. De Villiers played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs from just 33 b...

Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings Tom Banton b Saini 8 Shubman Gill run out 34 Nitish Rana b Sundar 9 Eoin Morgan c Udana b Sundar 8 Dinesh Karthik ...

Stefanos Tsitsipas pulls out of St. Petersburg Open

Greeces tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday pulled out of the St. Petersburg Open due to a minor leg injury. Tsitsipas picked the injury during the semi-final match against Novak Djokovic in the French Open on Friday.Hey everyone, Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020