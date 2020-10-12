Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K LG reviews progress of recommendations made to business revival committee

Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday reviewed the progress made on the recommendations of the Committee on Business revival at the Civil Secretariat here.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-10-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 22:50 IST
J-K LG reviews progress of recommendations made to business revival committee
Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha at the review meeting at the Civil Secretariat.. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday reviewed the progress of the recommendations made to the committee on Business Revival at the Civil Secretariat here. As per a statement from the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the LG sought a detailed report on a host of financial and administrative measures recommended along with financial implications aimed at helping businesses.

"The business sector is the backbone of every economy and it is important that the government machinery lay special focus on its revival for the welfare of the people associated with it," Sinha was quoted in the statement. He stressed on the effective implementation of the recommendations made by the Committee as per timelines set up by the government to improve the overall business environment in the union territory.

"He directed workshops for awareness of NPA and GEM on-boarding to be held in 20 districts for 10 days which shall be jointly organised by the Finance Department and the Jammu and Kashmir Bank. He also called for extending support to small businesses, weavers, artisans by effecting purchases by government departments exclusively," the statement said. On promoting skill development, LG Sinha directed the concerned officers to work out the skill development department calendar of events to promote skill development amongst the rural population at the grassroots.

"Buyer-seller meets will be organised by the industries and commerce department across the UT, especially export-oriented handicrafts, round the year. Buyer-seller meets shall be organised for encouraging participation of local industries in handicrafts and other allied sectors and for suppliers to cantonments. This will be a regular year-round feature," he added. He further directed concerned officers to seek every option and opportunity to increase the production of apples, walnuts, and almonds through high-density plantations.

The meeting was attended by Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to the Lt Governor, BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, and Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner of the Finance Department among several others. (ANI)

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha supports PM Modi's #Unite2FightCorona initiative

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai goes power-less; trains stuck on tracks, WFH staff hit

A rare citywide power outage paralysed Mumbai on Monday, halting suburban train services, trapping people in lifts and disrupting work from home adopted by millions during the ongoing pandemic. Power supply was restored in a bulk of localit...

IPL 13: Dinesh Karthik praises 'world-class player' AB de Villiers as RCB defeats KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik praised Royal Challengers Bangalores RCB AB de Villiers after the latters stunning innings guided his team to a comfortable win. De Villiers played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs from just 33 b...

Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings Tom Banton b Saini 8 Shubman Gill run out 34 Nitish Rana b Sundar 9 Eoin Morgan c Udana b Sundar 8 Dinesh Karthik ...

Stefanos Tsitsipas pulls out of St. Petersburg Open

Greeces tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday pulled out of the St. Petersburg Open due to a minor leg injury. Tsitsipas picked the injury during the semi-final match against Novak Djokovic in the French Open on Friday.Hey everyone, Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020