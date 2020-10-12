Left Menu
Hry: 17 juvenile inmates escape from observation home in Hisar

Seventeen juvenile inmates, eight of whom are facing murder charges, escaped from the observation home on the outskirts of the city after allegedly attacking security guards at the entrance gate on Monday, police said. The spokesman said police teams have been formed to trace them. In 2017, six juveniles had escaped from the same observation home, located on the Barwala road here..

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 12-10-2020 23:20 IST
Seventeen juvenile inmates, eight of whom are facing murder charges, escaped from the observation home on the outskirts of the city after allegedly attacking security guards at the entrance gate on Monday, police said. The incident took place in the evening, a police spokesman said, adding other juvenile inmates were facing charges like theft and robbery.

Most of them belonged to Rohtak, Jhajjar and Hisar districts of Haryana, he said. The spokesman said police teams have been formed to trace them.

In 2017, six juveniles had escaped from the same observation home, located on the Barwala road here..

