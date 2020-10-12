19-year-old held for committing act of sacrilege in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib: Police
A spokesperson of the Punjab police said according to the statement of complainant Manjot Singh, the accused drove into the village in a car, entered the gurdwara on the pretext of paying obeisance, but committed an act of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib. Singh, along with his father, overpowered the man and raised an alarm.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-10-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 23:29 IST
A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly committing an act of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in Fatehgarh Sahib district's Tarkhan Majra village on Monday, police said. A spokesperson of the Punjab police said according to the statement of complainant Manjot Singh, the accused drove into the village in a car, entered the gurdwara on the pretext of paying obeisance, but committed an act of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.
Singh, along with his father, overpowered the man and raised an alarm. The villagers informed the police. Senior police officials reached the spot immediately and took custody of the accused. The spokesperson informed that the accused was identified as Sehajvir Singh (19), a resident of Nabha.
A prescription from a Patiala hospital was found in the possession of the accused, he said, adding that the man was undergoing drug de-addiction treatment at the hospital for the last one year. The accused was identified by his father, the police said.
The accused told the police that he had committed a similar incident in the morning in the nearby Jallah village..
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Sehajvir Singh
- Nabha
- Manjot Singh
ALSO READ
IPL 13: Punjab failed to use Murugan Ashwin enough against RR, says Sachin Tendulkar
Delhi: Punjab Youth Congress workers set tractor on fire, protest at India Gate
Punjab CM Amarinder to hold sit-in against Farm Acts
COVID-19: Delhi HC issues notice on plea to stop stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, UP
Punjab CM says his govt will move Supreme Court over new farm laws