2 men assault autorickshaw driver after accident in MP

Jabalpur, Oct 12 (PTI)A video showing two men beating up an autorickshaw driver after a road accident has surfaced on social media, prompting the police to book the accused on attempt to murder charge on Monday here in Madhya Pradesh. In the viral video, the accused, Abhishek Dubey and Chandan Singh, were seen allegedly beating up autorickshaw driver Ajit Vishwakarma, leaving him seriously injured.

They have been booked on attempt to murder charge and a search was on to arrest them, Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Agam Jain said. The incident took place around 4.15 pm on Sunday under the Adhartal police station area after two women on a scooter were hit by the autorickshaw driven by Vishwakarma, the police said.

The duo sustained some injuries, they added. Following the incident, Dubey and Singh, acquaintances of the two women, appeared on the scene in a car and abused and thrashed the autorickshaw driver, police said.

The duo took out iron materials kept in the autorickshaw and used them to hit the driver, they said, citing a complaint. ASP Jain said the autorickshaw drive, too, has been booked for rash driving.