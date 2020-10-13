Army personnel found hanging at his residence in Kolkata

An Army personnel, who was on leave, was found hanging at his residence in the southern part of the city early on Tuesday, a police officer said. Subhas Das (40) was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room at 12.10 am. He was taken to National Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

Das, a soldier of the Army's Rajput Regiment, was posted at Tamluk NCC unit, he said. No complaint has been lodged in the case, and a preliminary probe suggested that Das had arguments with his wife on Monday night over his drinking habit.

The body has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, the officer added..