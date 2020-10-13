Kerala gold smuggling: Court grants bail to Swapna Suresh in ED case

A Principal Sessions court in Kochi on Tuesday granted bail to Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, in connection with a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. However, she will remain in prison as she has also been arrested in another case related to gold smuggling being probed by the National Investigation Agency, which has also slapped the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against her.

The court had reserved its order on the bail plea of Swapna Suresh last week. Notably, she has also secured bail in a case related to gold smuggling being probed by the Customs department. She was granted bail as the Customs did not file the final report within the prescribed time frame of 60 days.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate and the Customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

Also Read: Maradu flat: SC issues show-cause notice to Kerala govt over non-compliance of order