Four miscreants break into house in Udaipur; steal Rs 16 lakh cash, Rs 1 cr worth of jewellery

Four persons held captive a 65-year-old man at his house in Rajasthan's Udaipur district and decamped with Rs 16 lakh in cash and around Rs 1 crore worth of jewellery, police said on Tuesday. The men entered the house on Monday night when Sohan Lal Kothari was asleep. They held him captive and fled away with Rs 16 lakh in cash and gold-silver jewellery of around Rs 1 crore, Station House Officer, Kanoda, Tej Singh said. He said that the man, who used to lend money against jewellery, lived alone in the house. Singh said that a case was registered against four unidentified persons.