Army's Machhal Mela gives opportunity to youth to showcase sports talent

The Indian Army on Tuesday organised a Machhal Mela in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir to give a platform to youth to showcase their talent in sports and other fields while following COVID-19 protocols.

The Northern Command, Indian Army said in a tweet, "Indian Army organises Machhal Mela Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir to give a platform to youth in field of sports and other talents following COVID-19 protocols."

All COVID-19 protocols were followed during the event. (ANI)