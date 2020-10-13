Army's Machhal Mela gives opportunity to youth to showcase sports talent
The Indian Army on Tuesday organised a Machhal Mela in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir to give a platform to youth to showcase their talent in sports and other fields while following COVID-19 protocols.ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:32 IST
The Indian Army on Tuesday organised a Machhal Mela in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir to give a platform to youth to showcase their talent in sports and other fields while following COVID-19 protocols.
The Northern Command, Indian Army said in a tweet, "Indian Army organises Machhal Mela Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir to give a platform to youth in field of sports and other talents following COVID-19 protocols."
All COVID-19 protocols were followed during the event. (ANI)