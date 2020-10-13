Bulandshahr: Man gets life term for raping minor
The district court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him. The court of the Additional Sessions and District Judge-I sentenced the accused to life imprisonment besides imposing the fine.PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:52 IST
The district court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him. The girl was raped in a mustard field by Vivek, alias Rupu. Police registered a case on her father's complaint on December 31, 2017. The court of the Additional Sessions and District Judge-I sentenced the accused to life imprisonment besides imposing the fine.