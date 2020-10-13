Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI’s Binoy Viswam writes to PM Modi, urges him to transfer Hathras case trial outside UP

CPI MP Binoy Viswam Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the Hathras gang-rape and murder case and transfer the trial outside Uttar Pradesh to ensure there is no interference by the state government in the investigation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:58 IST
CPI’s Binoy Viswam writes to PM Modi, urges him to transfer Hathras case trial outside UP

CPI MP Binoy Viswam Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the Hathras gang-rape and murder case and transfer the trial outside Uttar Pradesh to ensure there is no interference by the state government in the investigation. In a letter written to the prime minister, the Rajya Sabha MP said only a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the incident could ensure a fair and speedy trial. Viswam, who was in a fact-finding team of some Left and LJD MPs that had to cancel its planned visit to meet the victim's family on Sunday, said in his letter that the rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit girl has sent shockwaves through the entire country. “The conduct of the Uttar Pradesh administration and police in the events that transpired since her death are even more disturbing,” he said. “In the recent hearing on the matter by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high Court, the family of the victim has expressed a complete lack of faith in the State administration and police. They have pleaded that further proceedings in the case be conducted outside of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The family members of the woman Monday told the Allahabad High Court that she was cremated in the middle of the night without their consent and their lawyer said they wanted the trial shifted out of the state. Viswam further said in his Tuesday letter, ¨The family has expressed fear for their own lives and safety of other Dalit families in their village. Their fear is not unfounded given the events that have taken place in their village since the tragic incident.” He also alleged there have been ¨concerted attempts by the State administration and police to change the narrative around the incident”. ¨It is tragic that despite such a horrendous incident, the state government continues to be apathetic towards the victim’s family and has denied them basic dignity,” he said. “It is in this context that I urge you to intervene in the matter and ensure the following – a Supreme Court monitored investigation into the incident and a fair & speedy trial of the same, transfer of the case outside of Uttar Pradesh to ensure non-interference of the UP government, strict action against all officers who have failed to perform their duty,” he said.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Services of two policemen terminated in Mahoba trader death case

The services of two absconding policemen, including an SHO, were terminated Tuesday after the SIT, probing the death of a stone trader due to gun shot wounds in Mohoba district last month, found them guilty in the case, a senior UP police o...

SAD to hold rally at Nabha on November 2 demanding arrest of Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD Scheduled Caste wing on Tuesday announced that the party would hold a massive rally at Nabha on November 2 to demand the immediate sack and arrest of SC Welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, even as it urged al...

Indian economy projected to contract by 10.3 pc in 2020, grow 8.8 pc in 2021: IMF

The Indian economy is projected to contract by 10.3 per cent this year due to impact of COVID-19 but will rebound with 8.8 per cent growth the following year and regain its position as the fastest-growing emerging economy, the International...

J&J says review of illness that led to pause of coronavirus vaccine trial could take days

Johnson Johnson said on Tuesday it would take a few days at least to hear from a safety monitoring panel about its review of the companys late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial after announcing that the large study had been paused due to an une...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020