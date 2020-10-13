Left Menu
Calcutta HC seeks report on probe into BJP leader's killing

Calcutta HC seeks report on probe into BJP leader's killing
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the state CID to file before it a preliminary report on progress in the investigation in the killing of BJP leader Manish Shukla. Hearing a PIL seeking transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a division bench comprising justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee directed that the report be submitted by October 16 when the matter will be heard again.

"The State should ensure that a preliminary report, meant for only the Court, is filed by the investigating agency indicating the progress in the investigation," the division bench said in its order. The state government has handed over the investigation to the CID from the North 24 Parganas district police.

The state government, represented by additional advocate general Abhrotosh Majumdar, contended that the petitioner does not have the locus standi to move the petition. Petitioner Priyanka Tibrewal, a lawyer, claimed that acts of the West Bengal government and its police in investigating the death of Shukla have eroded the confidence of the common man in the law and order machinery of the state.

Claiming that Shukla was a lawyer and a member of the Barrackpore Bar Association in the North 24 Parganas district, it was prayed that the investigation into the killing be carried out by an independent and central investigating agency such as the CBI, which is outside the control of the state administration, for the purpose of a free and fair probe. Shukla, known to be a close associate of BJP MP Arjun Singh, was shot dead at Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district on October 4.

