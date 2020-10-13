Man held for IPL betting in Mira Road area

Man held for IPL betting in Mira Road areaPTI | Thane | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:23 IST
One person was arrested in MiraRoad area for allegedly accepting bets on an IPL match, policesaid on Tuesday
A raid was conducted in Kanakia area on Monday andParvez Shaikh was arrested, and Rs 41,000 along withelectronic equipment used for betting was seized, an officialsaid
He was charged under Gambling Act, Indian TelegraphAct, IPC etc, the official informed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian