Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghislaine Maxwell urges U.S. appeals court to keep damaging deposition secret

"The evidence is clear, as a matter of law, that Ms. Maxwell reasonably relied on the protective order [ensuring the deposition's confidentiality], and Judge Preska erred in ordering its release," Maxwell's lawyer Adam Mueller told the appeals court. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges she helped Epstein recruit and groom underage girls as young as 14 years old to engage in illegal sexual acts in the mid-1990s, and not guilty to perjury for having denied involvement under oath.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 23:58 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell urges U.S. appeals court to keep damaging deposition secret
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a ruling that the longtime associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein says jeopardizes her ability to defend against criminal charges she enabled Epstein's sexual abuse of girls.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is reviewing a judge's order to unseal sworn testimony related to Epstein, including a April 2016 deposition from Maxwell and a deposition by an Epstein accuser. Maxwell, 58, has said negative publicity from the disclosure of "intimate, sensitive, and personal" information from her deposition would violate her right against self-incrimination, and imperil a fair trial because jurors might hold it against her.

The request to keep the 418-page deposition under wraps is opposed by Virginia Giuffre, who has said Epstein kept her as a "sex slave" with Maxwell's help, and that Maxwell could have invoked her right to remain silent while being deposed. Giuffre is one of Epstein's most visible public accusers, and believes the public has a right to see Maxwell's deposition, which came from Giuffre's civil defamation lawsuit against the British socialite.

That case settled in 2017, and U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered the deposition unsealed in July. "The evidence is clear, as a matter of law, that Ms. Maxwell reasonably relied on the protective order [ensuring the deposition's confidentiality], and Judge Preska erred in ordering its release," Maxwell's lawyer Adam Mueller told the appeals court.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges she helped Epstein recruit and groom underage girls as young as 14 years old to engage in illegal sexual acts in the mid-1990s, and not guilty to perjury for having denied involvement under oath. She was arrested on July 2 in New Hampshire, where prosecutors said she had been hiding out.

Maxwell has been locked up in a Brooklyn jail after U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, who oversees the criminal case, called her an unacceptable flight risk. A trial is scheduled for July 2021. Epstein, a registered sex offender, killed himself at age 66 in August 2019 at a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Tuesday's hearing will also address a second Maxwell appeal, from Nathan's refusal to modify a protective order and let her access confidential materials produced by the government. Maxwell's lawyers hope to use those materials to convince Preska not to unseal the deposition, saying the judge deserved to know "just how prosecutors obtained the deposition material and who turned it over to them."

Prosecutors countered that Maxwell has shown no need for the materials and that her appeal was a "thinly veiled attempt" to have the appeals court declare they gathered evidence illegally.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Wipro to acquire Eximius Design for $80 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

T'gana CM asks agri employees to work with more coordination

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Tuesday that the employees of Agriculture Department should work with more coordination and dedication in the wake of Telanganas farm sector making rapid strides, adding that the government was tak...

Canada's Halloween is not canceled, but a hockey stick could come in handy

Canadian children can go trick-or-treating on Halloween despite being in the middle of a second wave of COVID-19, the countrys top health officials say, as long as they practice physical distancing, wear masks and wash their hands. In Canad...

Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit

Citigroup Incs outgoing chief executive came under fire on Tuesday for mistakes that have led to regulatory penalties during a conference call to discuss quarterly results, with analysts questioning his pay and why he is not leaving immedia...

Eli Lilly antibody trial paused due to potential safety concern

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment has been paused because of a safety concern.Out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020