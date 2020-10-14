Left Menu
Richa Chadha, Payal Ghosh settle dispute, file consent terms

Actors Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that they have amicably settled their dispute and filed consent terms, under which Ghosh withdrew her statement made against Chadha and tendered an apology.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 12:31 IST
Representative image

Actors Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that they have amicably settled their dispute and filed consent terms, under which Ghosh withdrew her statement made against Chadha and tendered an apology. Chadha last week filed a defamation suit against Ghosh for making a "false, baseless, indecent and derogatory statement" against her and also sought monetary compensation as damages.

Ghosh, while levelling allegations of rape against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, had also dragged Chadha and two other female actors into the controversy. On Wednesday, advocate Nitin Satpute, appearing for Ghosh, told Justice A K Menon that both the parties (Chadha and Ghosh) have settled the matter amicably and submitted a statement of undertaking.

Ghosh, in the undertaking, said she was withdrawing the statement she made against Chadha and tendered an apology. "The parties have agreed they would not file any cases against each other with regard to this matter and there would not be any demand for monetary compensation, Satpute told the high court.

Chadha's advocates Veerendra Tulzapurkar and Saveena Bedi Sachar also said the matter has been worked out. Justice Menon accepted the same and disposed of the suit against Ghosh.

Chadha in her suit had also arraigned a Telugu news channel and actor Kamaal R Khan as defendants for uploading Ghoshs video and making further statements against Chadha. On Wednesday, Khans advocate Manoj Gadkari told the HC that his client will not make any further statements, but he intends to contest the present suit.

The bench then directed him to file an affidavit and posted the suit for further hearing after six weeks. On September 23, Ghosh lodged an FIR at Mumbai's Versova police station accusing Kashyap of raping her in 2013.

During his questioning by the police October 1, Kashyap denied the allegations and provided documentary evidence to show that he was shooting in Sri Lanka at the time when the alleged incident was said to have taken place.

