Russia disagrees with Turkey's position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian foreign minister says
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow disagreed with Turkey's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and that a military solution was unacceptable. "We do not agree with the position voiced by Turkey, that was also expressed several times by (Azeri) President Aliyev," Lavrov said in an interview with local radio stations. "It is not a secret that we cannot agree with a statement that a military solution to the conflict is permissible."
Lavrov added that it would be right to deploy Russian military observers on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, but that it was up to Azerbaijan and Armenia to decide. Since coming into force on Saturday, a Russian-brokered truce has frayed, with ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces accusing each other of violations and attacks on civilians.
