Top stories from the western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM5 GJ-TANISHQ-SHOWROOM Gujarat: Tanishq store puts up apology note over withdrawn ad Gandhidham: A Tanishq jewelry showroom in Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district put up a note on its door, apologizing to Hindus in the district over the brand's controversial TV ad which has been withdrawn.

BOM2 MH-HC-RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha, Payal Ghosh settle the dispute, file consent terms Mumbai: Actors Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that they have amicably settled their dispute and filed consent terms, under which Ghosh withdrew her statement against Chadha and tendered an apology. . BOM12 MH-UNLOCK-MUMBAI METRO Maha allows metro trains to run from Oct 15, reopens libraries Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to allow metro trains in Mumbai to operate from October 15 in a phased manner.

BOM13 MH-THACKERAY-GADKARI Use Mumbai rainwater for irrigation, industries: Gadkari Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, suggesting that rainwater from Mumbai be used for irrigation, supply to industries around the city and horticulture in cities like Nashik and Ahmednagar.