Top stories from the western region

. BOM12 MH-UNLOCK-MUMBAI METRO Maha allows metro trains to run from Oct 15, reopens libraries Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to allow metro trains in Mumbai to operate from October 15 in a phased manner.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 17:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM5 GJ-TANISHQ-SHOWROOM Gujarat: Tanishq store puts up apology note over withdrawn ad Gandhidham: A Tanishq jewelry showroom in Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district put up a note on its door, apologizing to Hindus in the district over the brand's controversial TV ad which has been withdrawn.

BOM2 MH-HC-RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha, Payal Ghosh settle the dispute, file consent terms Mumbai: Actors Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that they have amicably settled their dispute and filed consent terms, under which Ghosh withdrew her statement against Chadha and tendered an apology. . BOM12 MH-UNLOCK-MUMBAI METRO Maha allows metro trains to run from Oct 15, reopens libraries Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to allow metro trains in Mumbai to operate from October 15 in a phased manner.

BOM13 MH-THACKERAY-GADKARI Use Mumbai rainwater for irrigation, industries: Gadkari Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, suggesting that rainwater from Mumbai be used for irrigation, supply to industries around the city and horticulture in cities like Nashik and Ahmednagar.

15 die in rain-related incidents in Hyderabad

As many as 15 people died in rain-related incidents following heavy downpour in Hyderabad since Tuesday. Of them, eight died after a boulder fell on a house, and three in a wall collapse.Meanwhile, a shocking video of three cars involved in...

Health News Roundup: Hungary passes COVID-19 milestones as testing hits limits; What you need to know about the coronavirus right now and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Sanitizing-gel poisoning cases soar among Spanish children amid pandemicThe number of Spanish children treated for poisoning after ingesting hand-sanitising gels has rocketed as the produ...

Cabinet approves STARS project under NEP to strengthen school education system

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the STARS project under the new National Education Policy to support states in strengthening the school education system, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. The government has started implementing...

All mainstream parties in J&K must fight Centre's 'tyranny': Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has welcomed the release of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and called on all mainstream political parties in the state to come together to fight what he said was the tyranny of th...
