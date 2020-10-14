Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin says no deal yet with U.S. on arms pact despite U.S. assertions

"We understand that it needs to be extended, that this is in the interest of our two countries and the strategic security of the whole world." Speaking earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow did not see prospects for extending the new START arms control treaty with Washington but planned to continue talks nonetheless.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 17:29 IST
Kremlin says no deal yet with U.S. on arms pact despite U.S. assertions

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia had not clinched a deal with the United States to extend the New START arms pact, the last major nuclear treaty between the two countries, despite U.S. assertions suggesting significant progress.

The New START accord, signed in 2010, limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads that Russia and the United States can deploy. It expires in February next year. U.S. officials have indicated on social media that an agreement to extend it has been reached in principle.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that no deal had yet been reached despite what the Kremlin hoped was a joint understanding that the pact did need to be extended. "As for the understanding for the need to extent the START treaty, we hope we are on the same track in this regard," Peskov said on a conference call with reporters. "We understand that it needs to be extended, that this is in the interest of our two countries and the strategic security of the whole world."

Speaking earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow did not see prospects for extending the new START arms control treaty with Washington but planned to continue talks nonetheless. Failure to extend the pact would remove the main pillar maintaining the balance of nuclear arms between Moscow and Washington, adding another element of tension to their already fraught relationship.

New START is a successor to the original Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START I) signed in 1991 between the then-Soviet Union and the United States. Arms deals between President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in the 1980s, and their successors George H.W. Bush and Russian President Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s, underscored growing trust between the superpowers and contributed to ending the Cold War.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary offers nearly $10,000 for home renovations in latest housing measure

Hungarys government will give up to 3 million forints 9,693 to families to help them renovate their homes from next year, the latest measure to boost economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The health crisis and a slower-than-expec...

Myanmar: ‘Shocking’ killing of children allegedly used as human shields

The two boys were killed in a crossfire between Myanmars military, known as the Tatmadaw, and the separatist Arakan Army. The incident occurred on 5 October in Buthidaung township a hotspot for the use of children by Tatmadaw, for non-co...

15 die in rain-related incidents in Hyderabad

As many as 15 people died in rain-related incidents following heavy downpour in Hyderabad since Tuesday. Of them, eight died after a boulder fell on a house, and three in a wall collapse.Meanwhile, a shocking video of three cars involved in...

Health News Roundup: Hungary passes COVID-19 milestones as testing hits limits; What you need to know about the coronavirus right now and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Sanitizing-gel poisoning cases soar among Spanish children amid pandemicThe number of Spanish children treated for poisoning after ingesting hand-sanitising gels has rocketed as the produ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020