COVID-19: Man booked for not wearing mask in Mumbai

A 28-year-old man was arrestedfor flouting COVID-19 norms by failing to wear a mask inpublic in suburban Chembur here on Wednesday and was laterreleased, police said

An official from the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation spotted Rahul Madhukar Wankhede roaming aroundSawli Naka area without wearing a mask and took him to Govandipolice station, an official said

As he failed to give a satisfactory reason for notwearing the protective gear, an FIR was lodged againstWankhede, who was arrested under section 188 (disobeying theorder issued by a public servant), and was later released, headded.