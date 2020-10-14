Left Menu
COVID-19: Man booked for not wearing mask in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:26 IST
A 28-year-old man was arrestedfor flouting COVID-19 norms by failing to wear a mask inpublic in suburban Chembur here on Wednesday and was laterreleased, police said

An official from the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation spotted Rahul Madhukar Wankhede roaming aroundSawli Naka area without wearing a mask and took him to Govandipolice station, an official said

As he failed to give a satisfactory reason for notwearing the protective gear, an FIR was lodged againstWankhede, who was arrested under section 188 (disobeying theorder issued by a public servant), and was later released, headded.

