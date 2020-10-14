Trump's Supreme Court pick faces more questioning in hearing's third day

Left Menu
President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett began a second day of questioning during her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, a day after facing repeated efforts by Democrats to elicit her views on the Obamacare law, abortion and same-sex marriage.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:35 IST
President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett began a second day of questioning during her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, a day after facing repeated efforts by Democrats to elicit her views on the Obamacare law, abortion and same-sex marriage. Barrett, a conservative federal appellate judge who is the Republican president's third selection for a lifetime job on the top U.S. judicial body, was in the third day of her four-day Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.

During 11 hours of questioning on Tuesday, she sidestepped questions on contentious social issues and told the committee she had no agenda on issues such as the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare. Democrats say Barrett's confirmation would threaten healthcare for millions of Americans and they have said the Senate should not consider filling the vacancy until after the presidential election. Barrett, 48, would tilt the court even further to the right, giving conservative justices a 6-3 majority. Republicans have a 53-47 Senate majority, making Barrett's confirmation a virtual certainty.

Barrett has declined to say whether she would recuse herself from the major Obamacare case to be argued on Nov. 10, in which Trump and Republican-led states are seeking to invalidate the law. She said the case centers on a different legal issue than two previous Supreme Court rulings that upheld Obamacare that she has criticized. Barrett indicated that the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide was not a "super-precedent" that cannot be overturned. She said could set aside her religious beliefs in making judicial decisions.

She also refused to say whether the 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide was wrongly decided. Barrett also deflected Democrats' questions about whether she would participate in any dispute resulting from the Nov. 3 presidential election, promising only to follow rules giving justices the final say on recusal.

Trump has urged the Senate, controlled by his fellow Republicans, to confirm Barrett before Election Day. Trump has said he expects the Supreme Court to decide the election's outcome as he faces Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The hearing is scheduled to end on Thursday with testimony from outside witnesses, with Republicans already preparing for committee vote next week.

Trump nominated Barrett to a lifetime post on the court on Sept. 26 to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The four-day confirmation hearing is a key step before a full Senate vote due by the end of October on Barrett's confirmation.

