Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trio arrested for obtaining Rs 2 crore loan with forged papers

“The loan was availed by the accused against creation of equitable mortgage of a property at Preet Vihar with averment being the absolute owner of the property and it is free from all the encumbrances,” a senior police officer said. “After the verification, the company disbursed the loan of Rs 2,55,60,613 to accused persons.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:53 IST
Trio arrested for obtaining Rs 2 crore loan with forged papers

Three people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly obtaining a loan of over Rs 2 crore by using forged property documents, police said on Wednesday. Two of the accused have been identified as Rohit Bhutan and Subhash Bhutan, they said.

According to police, Rohit and the other accused, residents of Preet Vihar in east Delhi, availed a loan of Rs 2,55,60,613 from the complainant company. “The loan was availed by the accused against creation of equitable mortgage of a property at Preet Vihar with averment being the absolute owner of the property and it is free from all the encumbrances,” a senior police officer said.

“After the verification, the company disbursed the loan of Rs 2,55,60,613 to accused persons. Soon after the disbursal of the loan, the accused started defaulting in the repayment of the loan,” Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O P Mishra said. On default, the company conducted the physical inspection of the property and found that the property was already mortgaged to another organisation and a loan of Rs 55 lakh was taken by the accused, he said.

During investigation, it was revealed that on May 30, 2009, the accused took a loan from a finance company and mortgaged the property. Later, on February 28, 2015, they again availed the loan from the complainant company by mortgaging the same property by creating forged documents, Mishra said.

At the time of availing the loan, the accused concealed the fact that the property was already mortgaged to another financial institution, he said. Acting on a tip-off, the trio was arrested from Noida on Tuesday, the officer added.

PTI NIT SRY.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

SCAORA says AP CM letter tends to "scandalise and breach independence of judiciary"

A Supreme Court lawyers body has condemnedthe act of unwarranted release of the letter written by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Chief Justice of India concerning a sitting judge of the top court saying it tends ...

The Calcutta High Court on Monday quashed a chargesheet against Union Minister Babul Supriyo by the Kolkata Police for

allegedly intending to outrage modesty of Mahua Moitra, then an MLA of Trinamool Congress, by uttering some words during a televised debate in 2017, while granting her liberty to take legal action against him for alleged defamation. Passin...

Chemical-laced water used against party protestors in West Bengal also had coronavirus, alleges BJP MP Saumitra Khan

By Pragya Kaushika Days after BJP leaders alleged that water sprayed by West Bengal Police on party protestors during Nabanna Chalo protest was laced with chemicals, party MP Saumitra Khan made a sensational claim on Wednesday that water wa...

Cabinet approval to Rs 520 crore package for J&K, Ladakh will further 'ease of living': PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinets decision to approve a special package of Rs 520 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, saying it will further ease of living fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020