Kerala gold smuggling case: Sivasankar seeks anticipatory bail

Apprehending arrest by the Enforcement Directorate probing the Kerala gold smuggling case, M Sivansankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, on Wednesday filed a plea in the High Court here seeking anticipatory bail. In his plea, Sivasankar said as a responsible government servant, he cooperated maximum with the investigation of the offence.

He said he was summoned by the ED on multiple occasions to confront the statements given by different accused and different witnesses. Sivasankar said with utmost responsibility he has explained all the circumstances put to him.

He said he was questioned by different agencies during the past one month for more than 90 hours, but nobody submitted any report against him before the court of law. In the plea, Sivasankar said he strongly apprehends that the investigating agency is under tremendous pressure due to the "media trial." He said he fears that the medias "false propaganda and frivolous news items" and constant demand for his arrest for creating news value has created a situation where the investigating agencies are forced to save their skin from allegations by arresting him, thereby playing to the fourth estate and avoiding criticism.

Claiming innocence, Sivasankar said he was prepared to cooperate with the investigation and prepared to abide by any condition imposed by the court.