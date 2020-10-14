Maha: Five held for kidnapping Palghar businessman

Five members of a gang were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the kidnapping of a businessman from Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said. The businessman was kidnapped by four persons at suburban Dindoshi here on Monday, following which an offence under sections 367 (kidnapping) among other provisions of the IPC was registered, inspector Mahesh Tawade of Unit-12 of Mumbai police's crime branch said.

During investigation, the involvement of the gang headed by Pradeep Sarode (34), a resident of Shirdi in Ahmednagar, came to light, an official said. The main accused Sarode was arrested along with Palghar resident Asif Shaikh (30), Suryakant Jadhav (26) of Vile Parle, Suraj Suryavanshi (29) and Mahesh Kamble (30), both the residents of Borivali, he said.

Sarode, who is involved in sand mining in Ahmednagar, had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Shirdi and is involved in offences such as murder and attempt to murder, the official said. The businessman was kidnapped by the gang due to financial disputes and was later released at Igatpuri in Nashik, he said.