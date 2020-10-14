Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhankhar meets family members of Sikh pvt security officer, asks CM to undo the wrong

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with Banerjee's Trinamool Congress government since assuming charge in the state, said it is time for "healing touch" rather than justifying the incident. Controversy erupted after visuals of the police beating up a Sikh person during BJP's protest march to the secretariat on October 8 went viral on social media.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:38 IST
Dhankhar meets family members of Sikh pvt security officer, asks CM to undo the wrong

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Wednesday met the family members of the Sikh private security officer, whose turban was allegedly pulled off the West Bengal Police, and urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to "undo the wrong committed". Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with Banerjee's Trinamool Congress government since assuming charge in the state, said it is time for "healing touch" rather than justifying the incident.

Controversy erupted after visuals of the police beating up a Sikh person during BJP's protest march to the secretariat on October 8 went viral on social media. A section of the netizens claimed that the police had pulled off his turban during the scuffle. The man was identified as 43-year-old Balwinder Singh, a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab.

"Karamjit Kaur wife & son Harshveer #balwindersingh along with delegation @mssirsa called on me. It was a difficult moment for me to face his Wife and Son pleading for justice. I earnestly appeal @MamataOfficial to undo injustice #Balvindrasingh (sic). @WBPolice @HomeBengaljustice," the governor tweeted. Dhankhar cautioned Banerjee that seeking support on a sensitive issue would be counterproductive and wondered why cases were slapped against Singh.

"On issues of violation of human rights State must be with victim rather than with perpetrators. Time @MamataOfficial to rise to occasion to undo injustice @WBPolice @HomeBengal & take immediate remedial steps #Balvindersingh. Sensitive stance would be wholesome for society," the governor said a series of tweets. "Orchestrating support @MamataOfficial on such sensitive issue would be counterproductive. Why justify wrong committed! How can those heinous offences be slapped @WBPolice @KolkataPolice @HomeBengal on Balvindra Singh who suffered horrendous time in suffering with no resistance!" he said.

The state government had said that a political outfit (BJP) was deliberately giving "communal colour" to the incident involving Singh to serve its "narrow partisan interest". Singh's turban, it insisted, had come off during a scuffle with the police.

The state home department had in a tweet said the person was arrested in accordance with the law for carrying illegal firearms during BJP's march to the secretariat..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Mulayam tests COVID positive

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on WednesdaySamajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of no...

Teen detained for death of four-year-old boy in Navi Mumbai

The police on Wednesday detained a minor girl for the death of her four-year-old neighbour in Navi Mumbai, an official said. According to the police, the boy from Balaram Wadi in Ghansoli had gone missing on September 18 and his body was la...

WHO fears spike in global COVID-19 cases will be followed by increased deaths

The World Health Organizations WHO chief scientist on Wednesday raised concern that the recent global increase in new COVID-19 infections will be followed by rising deaths that currently number around 5,000 every day.Cases are surging, with...

Kids may not be recommended for COVID-19 vaccination initially, U.S. CDC says

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccines may not be initially recommended for children, when they become available. Children, who rarely have severe COVID-19 symptoms, have not yet bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020