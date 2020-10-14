Birthday celebrations held at police station; probe ordered

A probe has been ordered into the alleged birthday celebration of a private individual held at Tulinj police station in Nalla Sopara town of Virar Vasai, an official said on Wednesday. Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police commissioner Sadanand Date has ordered an inquiry into a complaint that the inspector in charge of the police station had allowed and participated in the birthday celebrations, the official said.

As per a release, the police chief had received a complaint about the incident and the assistant commissioner of police of Nalla Sopara division has been asked to probe the allegation. A purported video of the police officer and other personnel participating in the celebrations has gone viral on social media.