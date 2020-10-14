Lawyers’ bodies of SC, Delhi HC condemns AP CM allegation against sitting judge of top court

Left Menu
Lawyers’ bodies of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court have condemned the allegation and unwarranted release of a letter of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Chief Justice of India concerning a sitting judge of the top court. While the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) expressed deep anguish to the content of the letter saying that it “tends to scandalise and breach the independence of judiciary”, the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) stated that the “ill-founded” letter “unfairly and without reason casts aspersions” on the alleged conduct of the apex court judge. The SCAORA said the act of the unwarranted release of the letter on October 10 in a press conference lacks in propriety and not in accord with the High Office of the constitutional functionary involved. “SCAORA notes, with deep anguish, the contents of the letter dated October 6, written by Chief Minister to the Chief Justice of India., concerning a sitting judge of the Supreme Court of India next in line to become the Chief Justice of India,” a one-page resolution passed on October 13 said. It further stated, “The SCAORA condemns the act of the unwarranted release of the letter on October 10 in a press conference, to be lacking in propriety and not in accord with the High Office of the constitutional functionary involved, as it tends to scandalise and breach the independence of judiciary”. The DHCBA said the ill-founded October 6 letter written by Reddy to the Chief Justice of India, which unfairly and without reason casts aspersions on the alleged conduct of the apex court judge and other judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, is an abject and uncalled for interference in the due administration of justice by the high court judges. “The writing of the said letter and its circulation in public domain is clearly a dishonest attempt at overawing the independence of judiciary and tantamounts to contempt of the Hon’ble Court. “The Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns this blatant attempt to shake the confidence of the public at large in the judicial institution which has been performing its duty of due administration of justice assigned to it by the Constitution of India,” the association said in its resolution passed on Wednesday, through its secretary Abhijat. It said the DHCBA unequivocally, categorically and in the strongest possible terms, condemns the allegations cast upon the apex court judge. In an unprecedented move,  the chief minister wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), S A Bobde, alleging that the Andhra Pradesh High Court was being used to "destabilise and topple my democratically elected government." PTI SKV MNL  MNL RKSRKS

