Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another Thai protest leader arrested after defiant call

Another leader of Thai anti-government protests was arrested on Thursday after she vowed to push ahead with a demonstration in defiance of an emergency decree banning meetings of more than four people, video on social media showed. Images showed student leader Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul being taken away in a wheelchair as she gave the three-fingered salute of pro-democracy campaigners. She had said a protest would take place at 4 p.m.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 15-10-2020 07:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 07:56 IST
Another Thai protest leader arrested after defiant call

Another leader of Thai anti-government protests was arrested on Thursday after she vowed to push ahead with a demonstration in defiance of an emergency decree banning meetings of more than four people, video on social media showed.

Images showed student leader Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul being taken away in a wheelchair as she gave the three-fingered salute of pro-democracy campaigners. She had said a protest would take place at 4 p.m. (0900 GMT) despite the decree.

Police made no immediate comment. They earlier arrested two other protest leaders as they cleared demonstrators gathered at Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's office to demand his removal.

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Obama laments inability to eliminate racial bias

Former President Barack Obama says his administrations inability to eliminate racial bias in the criminal justice system may have left some Americans skeptical about what the government can do. Obama was asked on an episode of Pod Save Amer...

Canterbury grower ordered to repay nearly $50,000 for unlawful deductions

Canterbury horticulture employer Christopher Gray, trading as Motukarara Asparagus, has been ordered by the Employment Relations Authority ERA to repay nearly 50,000 for unlawful deductions, minimum wage arrears, and holiday pay entitlement...

Mexico captures leader of bloody Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel

Mexican security forces have captured drug gang leader Adn Ochoa, known as El Azul, who headed a cartel central Mexico blamed for fanning a surge of violence this year. Guanajuatos governor Diego Sinhue announced Ochoas capture on Twitter o...

Biden raises record USD 383 million in September

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised USD 383 million for his election effort in September, a record-breaking sum that eclipses the unprecedented fundraising from the previous month. The haul, announced Wednesday night, leaves hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020