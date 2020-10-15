Left Menu
UK needs to make a Brexit call soon: deal or no-deal?

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2020 12:11 IST
Britain cannot tell businesses to prepare at the last minute if talks between London and Brussels fail to agree a Brexit deal so Prime Minister Boris Johnson will need to make a decision sooner rather than later, a junior minister said on Thursday.

"If we can't get a deal, rightly so, we've got to allow businesses to prepare," junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News.

"I can't go to businesses at the 11th hour on the 31st of December... We have to make a decision much sooner."

