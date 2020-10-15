Unidentified, decomposed body found in Noida drain

A partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in a drain in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday, police said. The body was spotted in a drain in Sector 37 by some passersby in the morning who alerted the local Sector 39 police station, officials said. "The deceased appears to have been around 32 to 36 years old. The partially decomposed body looks around four days old," a police spokesperson said. Legal proceedings have been initiated in the case and efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the man, the spokesperson said.